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Mon 10th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Peat finishes bottom of rankings in 100m European Championship heats

By Stephen Ignacio
10th August 2026

Seventeen year old Gibraltar runner Charlotte Peat competed in the first of three heats of the 100m at the European Championships in Birmingham on Monday afternoon. Running in lane one alongside Spain’s Perez in lane two, Charlotte finished seventh with a time of 12.71 seconds.
Before the race got underway, the Slovenian athlete was disqualified for a false start.
The heat was won by Hungary’s Talac in 10.93 seconds, followed by France’s Lansiquot in 10.99 seconds. Spain’s Perez finished third to also qualify for the next round.
Heat two’s slowest runner, from San Marino, had a time of 11.60s with the third heat’s slowest runner, Malta’s Azzopardi, with a time of 11.88 seconds.
The races were broadcast live by Eurosport.

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