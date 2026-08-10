Wastewater plant works set to start in September

An application seeking planning permission to carry out enabling works for the urban wastewater treatment plant at the ex-Brewery Crusher site in Europa Point and the Little Bay car park has been filed with the Town Planner. With works expected to start on September 14.

The developer, Eco Waters Ltd, is asking for permission to carry out works that include site preparation, excavation, utility diversions and associated works to facilitate the construction of the plant.

Among the documents filed by Gamma Architects on behalf of their client included a statement on the enabling works excavation method.

It stated that the Brewery Crusher works would be carried out in two main phases, beginning with general site regrading before deeper excavations were undertaken for the reactor and buffer tanks.

At Little Bay, the first phase would involve cutting into the existing embankment and regrading the site.

A deeper excavation would then be carried out for the underground pumping station.

The works would take place within secured areas, with controls for dust, noise and vibration and restrictions on access beneath active drilling, scaling or rock-breaking operations.

In addition, work would stop if unexpected conditions were found, including unstable rock, cavities, buried obstructions, significant water inflows or unidentified services.

Traffic

The traffic management plan filed with the application stated that enabling works will have two independent haul routes with no traffic along the Europa Road or the pedestrian-tunnel approach.

To get to the Europa Point site traffic will go from the frontier along Sir Herbert Miles Road onto Europa Advance Road eventually arriving at the ex-brewery crusher site.

Traffic to Little Bay will go from the frontier to Sir Herbert Miles Road, down Europa Advance Road and into the Keightley Way Tunnel using an opposite way traffic system to the site.

The disposal route from Little Bay will see vehicles take the reverse route until Devil’s Tower Road where instead of heading to the frontier it will make its way to Queensway and eventually the Coaling Island Site. Disposal vehicles from the ex Brewery Crusher site will take the same route.

Pedestrians, cyclists and emergency access

According to the statement from the very start of the enabling works, pedestrian and cyclist routes past both sites are maintained, and emergency access is preserved at all times.

“Hoarding and fencing are erected so that footways past the sites remain open, with signed diversions only where genuinely unavoidable and agreed in advance,” said the statement.

“At Little Bay, public and emergency access to the recreational areas and the Keightley Way pedestrian tunnel is maintained throughout.”

“Gates and site accesses are marshalled during deliveries where pedestrian or cyclist flows are present.”

“Emergency-vehicle access to both sites, neighbouring properties and public areas is maintained during all enabling-works activities.”

Keightley Way Tunnel

A stop-and-go system will be conducted at the Keightley Way tunnel to allow large trucks travel ‘the wrong way’ through the tunnel to Little Bay.

“The stop-and-go control manages the single-lane, contraflow movement so that opposing traffic is held while a truck passes, and once the truck enters Little Bay area, confirmation via radio between banksmen that no further vehicles are entering, and that the tunnel is clear, prior to releasing the traffic once the tunnel is clear,” said the statement.

In addition, it noted that this will be controlled by stop/go boards or temporary signals, with banksmen at each end of the tunnel in radio contact. Vehicle traffic is to held at the tunnel approaches while a truck is in the tunnel and only one direction moves at a time.

There will be advance warning signage to inform drivers of the stop-and-go control and of trucks turning / emerging in the area.

Little Bay car park

Some of the existing parking spaces at Little Bay will be temporary suspended to allow the site hoardings to be erected around the working area. The loss of parking is minimised to what is required for the hoarding line and safe working. These spaces will be reinstated for the 2027 bathing season.

The disabled parking bays will be relocated rather than removed entirely.