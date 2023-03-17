Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

MTB in Algarve Bike Challenge

By Stephen Ignacio
17th March 2023

Gibraltar’s MTB riders were in action this weekend participating in the Algarve Bike Challenge.
Once again the MTB riders provided some good performances with Giles Cerisola coming through within the top fifty on the first day (prologue) bettering his performance from last year.
In the final results Giles Cerisola and Jonathan Sciortino were to finish 121st in the general classification from a field of 527 who managed to finish. This also seeing them finish 81st in the Elite category out of 236 riders.
Karl Sciortino and Jonathan Villa were to finish 122nd in the general classification also finishing 34th in the men’s Masters.
Also participating were Kaelan Sciortino and Karl Soleci, debutants in the event and providing a strong performance. They were to finish 375th in the general classification, finishing 187th in the Elite category.

Images courtesy Danielle

Most Read

Local News

Airport tunnel on track to open by end March, Parliament told

Wed 15th Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Brexit

Spain commences process to remove Gib from tax haven blacklist, Parliament told

Thu 16th Mar, 2023

Local News

Leaked police memo triggers political clash over jobs for ex-officers

Wed 15th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Peninsula announces main sponsorship of the Gibraltar Football Association

17th March 2023

Sports
Netball Juniors show what they will be bringing to fourth division

17th March 2023

Sports
Playmakers programmes in schools

17th March 2023

Sports
GAAA developing field events programme

17th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023