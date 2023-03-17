MTB in Algarve Bike Challenge

Gibraltar’s MTB riders were in action this weekend participating in the Algarve Bike Challenge.

Once again the MTB riders provided some good performances with Giles Cerisola coming through within the top fifty on the first day (prologue) bettering his performance from last year.

In the final results Giles Cerisola and Jonathan Sciortino were to finish 121st in the general classification from a field of 527 who managed to finish. This also seeing them finish 81st in the Elite category out of 236 riders.

Karl Sciortino and Jonathan Villa were to finish 122nd in the general classification also finishing 34th in the men’s Masters.

Also participating were Kaelan Sciortino and Karl Soleci, debutants in the event and providing a strong performance. They were to finish 375th in the general classification, finishing 187th in the Elite category.

Images courtesy Danielle

