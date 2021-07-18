Multiple arrests for drink-driving, drugs and violence as police report busy weekend

Police officers have responded to a large number of incidents over the weekend resulting in multiple arrests for drink-driving, drug offences and violence.

In the first notable incident on Friday night just after 2200hrs, an off duty officer heard a vehicle crash and found a local male lying on the floor, next to his motorcycle on Queensway.

On noticing that he appeared intoxicated, the officer took his keys off him to prevent him driving off.

On police arriving, the 40-year-old blew 93ug on the road side breath test. The limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was arrested on suspicion of Driving in Charge with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and on being searched, he was also found to be in possession of cannabis, for which he was further arrested.

Just before 0200hrs on Saturday morning, persons were seen loading a Gibraltar plated car with fuel containers in Laguna Estate.

The vehicle then drove away at speed along Devil’s Tower Road with officers in pursuit.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of Both Worlds. The vehicle and 32 25-litre fuel containers filled with fuel, were seized.

At around 0430hrs, a member of the public told officers they had seen someone punch the wing mirror of a parked car on Sir Herbert Miles Road.

After pointing out the male to officers, the 24-year-old local was arrested on suspicion of Destroying or Damaging Property.

Just 30 minutes later, a member of the public pointed out that a local man was trying to sell drugs.

After a stop and search, the 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class A Drug, which police believed to be cocaine.

Then at 0650hrs on Saturday morning, officers patrolling Cathedral Square saw two males fighting by the Bristol Hotel.

Officers who dealt with the incident were then punched, kicked and spat at, as they intervened.

As a result, a local male, 15, was arrested on suspicion of Assault on Police.

Another local male, 17, was arrested on suspicion of Assault on Police, Making a Disturbance and Resisting or Obstructing Police.

Saturday daytime saw further drug arrests, with one routine vehicle stop on Line Wall Road at 1130hrs resulting in the arrest of a 23-year-old local woman on suspicion of Possession of a Class B drug, after officers smelt cannabis within the vehicle.

Later on Saturday evening, at about 1800hrs, officers were called to a bar in Ocean Village after reports of a drunken male acting aggressively towards staff.

On police arriving, the male became aggressive towards a female police officer, who deployed her captor spray. She then arrested the 45-year-old British national, resident in Gibraltar, on suspicion of Disorderly or Indecent Conduct Whilst Intoxicated.

Last night officers also dealt with an assault at around 0300hrs, and a violent domestic incident at around 0500hrs.

In addition, over the weekend officers also dealt with numerous noise complaints, two reports of vehicle thefts, an attempted suicide, another fight in Ocean Village, and a number of thefts from vehicles.

They also reported a local man, 31, for speeding on his jet-ski in the Waterport Channel.

An RGP spokesman, said: “It’s been a busy weekend so far for our officers, with a number of arrests for drink-driving, drug offences and violence.”

“It is totally unacceptable for our officers to be punched, kicked and spat at whilst doing their job.”

“Luckily, there were no serious injuries this time.”