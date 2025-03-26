Multiple drug arrests made at Gibraltar’s entry points

HM Customs officers have made several drug-related arrests in recent days as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal importation.

On March 21, the team arrested an individual attempting to enter through the pedestrian entry point with 550 grams of cannabis resin. A search warrant was later executed at the individual’s residence, where additional cannabis and drug paraphernalia were discovered. The individual was arrested on charges of possession, importation, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Later that evening, another individual was stopped at the pedestrian entry point and found in possession of 1.82 grams of cannabis. The individual was arrested for possession and importation of a Class B drug.

On March 22, officers at the airport arrested a third individual following routine questioning. The individual was found carrying 11.6 grams of cannabis resin and a quantity of herbal cannabis and was arrested for possession of a Class B drug.

On March 24, the team observed two individuals acting suspiciously near the land frontier. The pair proceeded towards Western Beach, where they were stopped and taken to Four Corners Station. A search of their vehicles by the dog section led to the seizure of 100 grams of cannabis resin. One individual was charged with possession of a Class B drug.

All individuals were released on bail pending further investigation.

HM Customs stated that it remains committed to disrupting the illegal drug trade and enforcing strict measures to prevent the importation of illegal substances.