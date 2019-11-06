Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Murder conviction quashed, retrial ordered

By Cristina Cavilla
6th November 2019

A man jailed for life for murdering his wife will be re-tried after the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction this morning.
Real Lishman, 44, has always claimed that he acted in self-defence when he stabbed Carolina Lishman 12 times in a knife attack in November 2017.
At a hearing this morning, Puisne Judge Karen Ramagge Prescott said the new trial would need to be fast-tracked and is looking at dates in early 2020.
Mr Lishman remains in custody.
MORE TO FOLLOW

