Murder conviction quashed, retrial ordered

A man jailed for life for murdering his wife will be re-tried after the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction this morning.

Real Lishman, 44, has always claimed that he acted in self-defence when he stabbed Carolina Lishman 12 times in a knife attack in November 2017.

At a hearing this morning, Puisne Judge Karen Ramagge Prescott said the new trial would need to be fast-tracked and is looking at dates in early 2020.

Mr Lishman remains in custody.

MORE TO FOLLOW