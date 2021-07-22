Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Museum tour takes children on boat trip of Gorham’s Cave Complex

Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
22nd July 2021

Local children learnt about Gibraltar’s rich history in a boat tour of the Gorham’s Cave Complex. The tour led by Gibraltar National Museum Senior Guide, Phil Smith formed part of the ‘Walks Through History.’ Mr Smith told the children about the importance of the world heritage site in understanding the history of the Neanderthals. Excavations...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar and UK say Commission's draft mandate ‘cannot form basis for treaty talks’

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar must be ‘ready to conclude a treaty, or walk away’, Garcia says

Wed 21st Jul, 2021

Local News

Local crypto business crowd funds £1m on launch day

Wed 21st Jul, 2021

Local News

CM announces corporate tax increase to 12.5% after ‘revenue wrecking’ pandemic

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local crypto business crowd funds £1m on launch day

21st July 2021

Local News
Court rejects application by migrant hunger striker

21st July 2021

Local News
Bossano says Opposition ‘opened Pandora’s box’ with support for Community Care campaigners

21st July 2021

Local News
Clinton says ‘begging bowl budget’ cannot be trusted

21st July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021