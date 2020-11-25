Museum unveils forensic reconstruction of Bronze Age man
The Gibraltar National Museum unveiled a new forensic reconstruction of the bust of a man who lived in Gibraltar during the Bronze Age, with a online poll to name him. Professor Clive Finlayson, the director of the Museum made the announcement as he revealed the unnamed man’s sculpture on Tuesday afternoon. Using a cranium that...
