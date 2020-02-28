Music Director Steven Roberts adjudicates Gib Festival of Young Musicians
Steven Roberts has carved a career for himself adjudicating festivals across the UK, and this week he is in Gibraltar judging young talent. The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians sees people as young as five years old to 18 years compete in various categories. Youngsters compete in categories such as piano, brass, string, woodwind, vocal,...
