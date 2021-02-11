My longest weekend in New Zealand - Part 1
By Paul Moody Our plane taxied to a halt on the searing tarmac at Sydney Airport. A steward claimed the tannoy, announcing we were to remain seated whilst medics came aboard to attend to an unwell passenger, and I pushed back a creeping sense of unease. The passenger was snivelling as the medic came on...
