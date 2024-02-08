Mysterious appearance of rare Blackmouth Catshark on Eastern Beach

A Blackmouth Catshark washed up on Eastern Beach on Wednesday evening.

“These sharks are most often found in the Mediterranean and are normally found at a depth between 400-2000m,” said a spokesperson from The Nautilus Project.

“Consequently, to find it dead at Eastern Beach was a very interesting find.”

“Deep water commercial trawling by-catch is the most probable reason for it appearing on our shores as the animal has no market value and is discarded.”

TNP credited Annie Andlaw with the sighting and encourage others to also report via the NEMO app.