Naomi Duarte wins Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition
Naomi Duarte won the top award in the Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition on Monday, and a £5000 cash prize. Her work, titled ‘A study of Stand-Still Innocence’, was announced as the winning piece at the Fine Arts Gallery. “I am in absolute shock, honestly,” Miss Duarte told the Chronicle. “I’m honoured, I’m very surprised, I’m...
