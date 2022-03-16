Natalio: A man of all trades who excelled in architecture
Charlie Langdon has described his late uncle Natalio Langdon as a “one man band”. Someone who would go it alone as an architect, an engineer and interior designer. Yet he was not an architect by profession but a municipal engineer - a surveyor, who made an enormous contribution to the Rock’s city landscape between 1930...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here