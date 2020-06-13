Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Jun, 2020

National celebrations Shop Window Competition launched

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2020

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has launched the annual Shop Window competition as part of their programme of events for Gibraltar’s national celebrations.

The competition is open to all shops. The theme is Gibraltar National Day with all entries required to display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively.

Originality of decoration, time, effort and impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third winning entries.

Entry forms can be collected and handed back when completed, at the John Mackintosh Hall reception, Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

The SDGG is working with Gibraltar Cultural Services to produce a programme of events for this year.

The SDGG said a full programme of cultural and social event will be released shortly and the programme will be subject to Covid guidelines.

For further information please contact the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

