National Celebrations Shop Window Competition winners announced

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced the winners of this year’s Shop Window Competition.

The competition saw local shops adorn their display windows in the National Day theme of red, white and blue.

There were plenty of union jack flags and Gibraltar flags, with this year’s first place winner taking inspiration from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Piece of Cake situated at 13 Engineers Lane scooped the top prize with their inventive idea.

The shop window was covered in Gibraltar flags, but the focus was a bright red cake with caricature eyes wearing a face mask.

On the face mask was a small Gibraltar flag, and resting beside the cake was a roll of toilet paper and a bottle of hand sanitiser.

In second place came Ditzy B at Unit F17 First Floor ICC with their dessert themed display.

Red and white lollipops, candy floss and even a happy barbary macaque doll wearing a medical face mask can be seen on display.

Gibraltar Arts and Crafts at 15B Balcony, Casemates won the third prize with their National Day woman.



The 2020 National Celebrations Shop Window Competition is organised by the SDGG in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The SDGG thanked the judges this year and invites the general public to view these shop windows.

The SDGG would also like to thank The Cellar by Saccone & Speed, Marks and Spencer, Fine Arts Prints and Gifts and Rooms by Acmoda for taking part.