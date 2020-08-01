Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 1st Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

National Day boat procession and shop window competition set to go ahead

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2020

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced the Boat Procession and shop window competition will be organised as part of the National Celebrations.

The procession will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 7.30pm.

The event is being organised by the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe with the assistance of the Royal Gibraltar Police the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of Environment.

The event will entail the blessing of the sea and vessels and will serve as a remembrance of all those who have lost their lives at sea.

The intention is for all boat owners to follow in procession to the South Mole where the laying of natural flowers will take place.

This is an open invitation to everyone in Gibraltar, regardless of their religious orientation. Any boat owner interested in taking part should contact Steven Segui on 58286000 or email:
steven.segui@giboxy.gi

Alternatively, they can meet at 7pm at Mid Harbours Marina, Peter Isola Promenade, on the day.

The procession will commence at 7.30pm and members of the public are encouraged to take their Gibraltar flags and only bring natural flowers.


SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group are reminding the general public of the Shop Window competition as part of the National Celebrations for 2020.

Entry forms can be collected and handed back when completed, at the John Mackintosh Hall reception, Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

The theme is Gibraltar National Day with all entries required to display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively.

Originality of decoration, time, effort and impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners.

Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winning entries.

Closing Date for entries is Friday, August 21.

For further information please contact the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Local News

Four arrested over suspected credit card fraud

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Local News

Application filed for rooftop terrace in Chatham Counterguard

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Noelle Berllaque shares stuffed aubergine recipe

1st August 2020

Features
Coastal flooding risks forecast to increase as climate warms

1st August 2020

Features
As obesity raises dementia risk, here’s how to lose weight in your 20s, 30s and 40s

1st August 2020

Features
What are the Covid-19 rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

1st August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020