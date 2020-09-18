Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Sep, 2020

National Day celebrations

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2020

This year National Day was different for many, with people instead enjoying a quiet day avoiding crowds due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the restrictions this year’s National Day was still celebrated in true style by the staff of Elderly Residential Services and their service-users.

At Mount Alvernia on Wednesday evening, many of the residents moved out on to their balconies to be wonderfully well entertained by a band playing outside the entrance to the building.

On National Day itself, everyone enjoyed the special lunch, again accompanied by musicians and later in the day, they had tea in the garden followed by ice-creams from a visiting ice cream van.

Patients and staff of the John Mackintosh Rehabilitation Ward of St Bernard’s Hospital also enjoyed their own National Day celebrations with special meals and quizzes such as ‘Gibraltar since 1969, ’a Gibraltar Photo Quiz, ‘the Evacuation’ and ‘Gibraltar before 1969.

Jane Punter submitted a photo of over 70's enjoy 10 pin bowling, creating their own social 'bubble' during the pandemic.

Members from the Gibraltar Society for the Visually Impaired, History Society, Petanque Club, Rotary Club and others get together regularly to play, catch up with news and exercise at the Leisure Centre.

Francis Silva also submitted a photo of Gibraltar Squadron Flying Gibraltar Flag on National Day.

