National Day fireworks and TV screens cancelled

The Gibraltar Government has today revised plans for a "quieter and safer" National Day, cancelling the fireworks display and television screens at beaches.

The plans for the 2020 National Day celebrations have been revised in light of the recent rise in Covid-

19 cases on the Rock, the Government said.

"Whilst the initial plans for National Day 2020 were outlined at a time when Gibraltar was experiencing very low spread of Covid-19, the advice from Public Health professionals is that in order to avoid large public gatherings, certain aspects of the planned celebrations should not go ahead," the Government said in a statement.

"The National Day fireworks display will, therefore, not take place this year. Television screens to

broadcast celebrations will not be placed at beaches as previously announced."

"Members of the public are strongly encouraged to avoid areas such as beaches, swimming pools and

other public areas where National Day celebrations would traditionally take place, and instead to

celebrate at home with family or other members of their established social bubble."

"Any celebrations at beaches, swimming pools or other public areas must be kept to small groups and social distancing requirements must be strictly adhered to."

The Minister with responsibility for Public Health, Dr John Cortes, highlighted that National Day will be very different this year.

"National Day is a demonstration of our community spirit and a reminder of what we all hold dear," Dr Cortes said.

"This year, it is up to every Gibraltarian to act responsibly in the best interests of Gibraltar, and protect our families, friends and community in these extraordinary times."

"Enjoy National Day at home, if you can. If you do choose to make use of our beaches, bathing pavilion and swimming pools, keep group sizes to a minimum, keep a safe distance from others and practice good hand hygiene. Above all, a happy National Day is a safe National Day."