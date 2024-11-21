Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

National Mint unveils Christmas Coin Collection

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
21st November 2024

Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, unveiled this year’s Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank on Wednesday. 

This year marks the 36th year since the first collection was launched in 1988. 

The 50p coin will be sold for £1, or for £11 with the Christmas card. 

The £2 coin will be sold for £4, or for £13 with the Christmas card. 

“It's a pleasure once again to launch the annual edition of the Christmas coin which is in the history of coin collecting in Gibraltar, the coin that has had the longest run and the highest level of success in terms of increasing value because they are limited editions,” Sir Joe said. 

The coins can be purchased from the Gibraltar Savings Bank at 206/210 Main Street or via the Gibraltar National Mint website: www.gibraltarnationalmint.gov.gi 

