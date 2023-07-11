Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

National record for Gib swimmer Asia Kent

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
11th July 2023

By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Gibraltar swimmer Asia Kent set a national record on Monday evening, smashing an earlier record she had set just hours earlier. On Monday morning, Ms Kent made it into the finals of the Women's 50m Breaststroke on a time of 33.35, attaining fourth place and a Gibraltar best. But on...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Dr Sonia Montiel Lopez appointed as successor...

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Local News

Anglers catch almost entire 25-tonne quota of Bluefin tuna

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar wins first medals as Guernsey games get under way

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Local News

Team Gibraltar sets off for Island Games

Sat 8th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar cyclists scoop silver in women's time trial

11th July 2023

Sports
Mixed results on track for Gib athletes

11th July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar senior basketball men's take first Summer Basketball Festival (full image gallery)

10th July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar wins first medals as Guernsey games get under way

10th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023