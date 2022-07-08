National Youth Delegates return from Commonwealth Youth Forum

Gibraltar’s two National Youth Delegates, Adriana Lopez and Aaron Santos, recently returned from Kigali, Rwanda, where they attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

The Youth Forum is one of several events which are planned to take place ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Over 300 young people from across the Commonwealth took part at the event where they listened to fireside chats from Political and Industry leaders as well taking part in ‘Youth Action Labs’ where they created and proposed future policy affecting young people to the Commonwealth Heads of Government for consideration.

The National Youth Delegates from all over the Commonwealth called on Heads of Government to, amongst other things, “promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all young people.”

On their return to Gibraltar, the Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting with them, where he was debriefed on their experience.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, Joseph Garcia, said: “The Government has always been proud of its strong and close links with the Commonwealth.”

“Attending events such the Youth Forum demonstrates our commitment to both young people and the Commonwealth. It provides an excellent opportunity to cement even further those strong links and is a great networking experience for our youth.”

“I was delighted to meet with Adriana and Aaron on their return and thank them for representing Gibraltar at what is one of the largest Youth Forum in the world.”