Nautilus celebrates 70th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

The Nautilus Project recently celebrated their 70th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean on World Habitat Day.

Duke of Edinburgh Award participants joined the 3rd Europa Scouts Group to observe World Habitat Day.

In less than an hour, the teenagers and children scoured the Catalan Bay shoreline and managed to remove 24kg of plastic debris despite this same beach had been cleaned just 12 days earlier on Clean Up The World day.

The scouts who are working towards their environmental badge are now also one step closer to receiving the Nautilus badge too.

MetalRok collected the refuse where sorting and recycling ensued, ensuring none of it ends up in landfill.