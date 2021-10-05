Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Nautilus celebrates 70th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

By Chronicle Staff
5th October 2021

The Nautilus Project recently celebrated their 70th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean on World Habitat Day.

Duke of Edinburgh Award participants joined the 3rd Europa Scouts Group to observe World Habitat Day.

In less than an hour, the teenagers and children scoured the Catalan Bay shoreline and managed to remove 24kg of plastic debris despite this same beach had been cleaned just 12 days earlier on Clean Up The World day.

The scouts who are working towards their environmental badge are now also one step closer to receiving the Nautilus badge too.

MetalRok collected the refuse where sorting and recycling ensued, ensuring none of it ends up in landfill.

Most Read

Local News

GSD calls for clarity on personal tax returns

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Johnson says vaccines underline Conservative commitment to British Gibraltar

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU ambassadors approve Gib treaty negotiating mandate, talks ‘could start this month’

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Local News

Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Local News

Gib must ‘tread carefully’ in treaty talks, Azopardi says

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Registration opens for Duke Edinburgh International Award in Tangier

5th October 2021

Features
GHA launches breast cancer booklets for awareness month

5th October 2021

Features
Entries invited for 20th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

5th October 2021

Features
Gib cyclists complete virtual round-the-world tour

4th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021