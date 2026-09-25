Nautilus intern presents environmental research in Potsdam, Germany

German Geoecology student Kai Henning-Kotschmar has presented the results of his summer internship with The Nautilus Project to an audience in Potsdam.

Mr Henning-Kotschmar spent part of the summer working with the local environmental organisation as part of his academic and professional development.

During the internship, he gained practical experience in environmental research and contributed to work examining marine and coastal ecosystems, including the Gibraltar Seagrass Restoration Project.

The placement enabled him to apply concepts from his Geoecology studies in a practical setting and provided experience of the challenges involved in conducting environmental research outside the classroom.

It also gave him an insight into the role of interdisciplinary approaches when studying complex ecosystems.

The Nautilus Project said the internship reflected the value of providing students and early-career researchers with opportunities to work directly on environmental projects.“We are delighted to see Kai take what he learned during his time with Nautilus Project and bring it back into an academic setting. Supporting students and encouraging the next generation of environmental researchers both local and international, is an important part of our work.”

Mr Henning-Kotschmar's presentation in Potsdam marked the latest stage of an internship combining university study, field experience and scientific communication.

Information about internships with The Nautilus Project is available from alex@thenautilusproject.co.