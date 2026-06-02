Nautilus marks 10th anniversary with school posters and sponsored t-shirts
St Paul’s Lower Primary School has created four posters marking 10 years of Nautilus serving the community.
The posters encapsulate a decade of work by the charity, which is preparing to celebrate the milestone on June 22.
TSN Lawyers has also sponsored the charity’s summer t-shirts, which mark the 10th anniversary.
Nautilus said it was grateful for the community’s support as it prepares to celebrate “this huge milestone”.