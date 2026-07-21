Two men jailed for ‘deeply disturbing attack’ on off-duty police officer

Two men have been jailed for over three years for a “deeply disturbing attack” on an off-duty police officer who was “unconscious and defenceless” for most of the assault.

Marcus Aguilera, 21, and Jothan Sardena, 22, admitted to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of cannabis resin, and were recently sentenced at the Supreme Court.

The court heard how an off-duty police officer was walking home along Ocean Village promenade when he intervened and was able to de-escalate a situation where both defendants were heavily intoxicated in a heated exchange with persons unknown.

Whilst the police officer was talking to the group, Sardena pretended to throw punches towards the back of his head.

Sardena then punched the officer in the face causing him to collapse, hitting the rear of his head on the ground, and then kicked him to the right side of his face causing him to fall unconscious.

Aguilera then followed, where he ran forward and kicked the officer on his head multiple times.

Another person attempted to block the defendants’ strikes, but the court heart that both defendants persisted.

The defendants ran away from the scene but were caught on CCTV.

“The level of violence you used is striking with the footage showing the seriousness of your offending and the very grave risk of catastrophic injury to which you exposed [the officer],” Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said.

Mr Justice Dudley added that it was “good fortune” that the victim did not suffer catastrophic injury.

The court heard how, following the assault, the officer remained unconscious for some six minutes and was transported by ambulance to St Bernard’s Hospital.

The officer suffered extensive bruising, swelling and abrasions to his face, head, neck and upper limbs as well as dental injuries.

“The seriousness of the injuries suffered is evidenced by the fact that [the officer] was on certified sick leave due to his injuries for some four months and then remained on restricted duties for a further three months and able to resume operational duties on 11th May 2026, that is some seven months after the assault,” Mr Justice Dudley said.

The officer submitted a Victim Personal Statement to the court, where he detailed the “emotional consequences as being profound”.

“He has required multiple dental treatments whilst a mild pre-existing tinnitus has been significantly exacerbated,” the Chief Justice said.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Dudley said that both defendants were genuinely remorseful and took into account their young ages, but he added that this was “plainly a case involving really serious harm”.

The Chief Justice sentenced both defendants to three years and four months in custody.

Jamie Hammond appeared for the Crown.

Owen Smith and Tom Hillman represented the defendants.