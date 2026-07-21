‘Walks through history’ bring children to the past at Europa Point

Children taking part in the Gibraltar National Museum’s Walks Through History programme explored the rich history of Europa Point during the first of this summer’s guided tours.

The weekly walks, which form part of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme, are being held on Wednesday mornings from July 8 to August 26 and are aimed at children aged between nine and 12.

The opening tour, titled Europa Point through the ages, introduced participants to the area's history, from ancient mythology and early seafarers to military heritage and modern-day landmarks.

Children learned how Phoenicians and ancient Greeks were among the earliest visitors to the Rock and heard the legend of Hercules, who is said to have created the Strait of Gibraltar during his tenth labour, forming the Pillars of Hercules.

The tour also explored the geological history of the Strait, explaining how the Mediterranean basin was refilled around five million years ago when Atlantic waters broke through the land barrier.

Participants visited the Gibraltar Trinity Lighthouse, which dates back to 1841 and remains the only lighthouse regulated by Trinity House outside mainland United Kingdom. Standing 49 metres above sea level, it has a range of approximately 37 kilometres.

The group also toured Nun’s Well, an ancient underground water cistern believed to be more than 700 years old. The visit highlighted its construction, historical significance and the different theories surrounding the origin of its name.

Another stop was the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe, whose origins date back to the Moorish period before it became a Christian place of worship during the first Spanish period. Children learned about its long religious history, including the installation of the statue of the Virgin and Child in the 15th century, its later restoration and its recognition as the home of the Patroness of Gibraltar.

The walk also included a visit to the Europa Point campus of the University of Gibraltar. Originally built as bombproof barracks by the Royal Artificers between the 1840s and 1860s, the building later housed the Ministry of Defence's St Christopher’s School before being restored and converted into the University. The restoration received a Heritage Award in 2015.

The final stop was the 100-Ton Gun at Napier of Magdala Battery, one of only two surviving examples in the world. Children learned about its role in Gibraltar’s coastal defences and its impressive capabilities, including its ability to fire a 2,000-pound shell over a distance of eight miles.

Led by the museum’s guides, the Walks Through History programme is designed to encourage children to explore Gibraltar’s history while developing a greater appreciation of the cultural heritage around them through visits to historic sites across the Rock.

The events are free, although advance booking is essential because places are limited.

Parents and guardians may accompany children if numbers allow.

Bookings are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis through the Gibraltar National Museum, and children without a booking cannot be accommodated on the day.

