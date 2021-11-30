Nautilus Project attends Young Marine Biologist Summit

Budding Gibraltarian marine biologists attended the virtual ‘Ocean Predators’ summit hosted by the Marine Biological Association.

Local youngsters attended the symposium over the weekend via a zoom conference, led locally by Nautilus Co-Founders Lewis and Melanie Stagnetto.

The Nautilus Project’s marine conservation programme got numerous mentions throughout the two day seminar placing Gibraltar firmly on the map during the globally attended convention.

TNP added they are grateful to both GSLA for providing the conference room and to Gibtelecom for providing the internet connection.

“The attendees left with a wealth of knowledge and we are extremely pleased to have been able to offer this experience to our future Gibraltarian conservationists and environmentalists,” TNP said.

“They were able to ask the speakers a plethora of questions and were ecstatic that so many were answered by the panellists.”

“Well done Shanaya Sheriff, Alex Woods, Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, Matthew Lester and Paula Mato Rodriguez.”