Nautilus Project ‘humbled’ by recognition from King Charles

The Nautilus Project said it was “humbled” to have received recognition by King Charles for its work on the Gibraltar Seagrass Restoration Project in his National Day letter.

The letter stated, “I know that we will continue to collaborate on climate change and sustainability and I commend your continued efforts to find innovative and long lasting solutions to complex issues, such as the replanting of native seagrass in Gibraltar’s waters to combat species decline and increase carbon capture…”

The Seagrass Restoration Project is supported by Peninsula.

Taking to social media, founder of TNP marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto was on Eastern Beach on National Day when he noted they had received special recognition from the King.

“As the lead scientist on this project I am particularly humbled with this recognition,” he said.