Nautilus team looks ahead after visit to Plymouth Marine Laboratory

The Nautilus Project team has reflected on its long-term ambitions after a visit to Plymouth Marine Laboratory, which it described as its “older brother” in marine science.

The visit highlighted for the team what an independent marine lab can achieve and, according to the organisation, has invigorated them to work even harder towards their own goals.

Plymouth Marine Laboratory “delivers impactful science in support of a sustainable ocean future”, said a spokesperson from TNP, setting a benchmark for the kind of work they hope to develop over the next decade.

“We loved our visit.”

“We continue placing Gibraltar on the map,” they added.