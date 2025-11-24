Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Nautilus team looks ahead after visit to Plymouth Marine Laboratory

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2025

The Nautilus Project team has reflected on its long-term ambitions after a visit to Plymouth Marine Laboratory, which it described as its “older brother” in marine science.

The visit highlighted for the team what an independent marine lab can achieve and, according to the organisation, has invigorated them to work even harder towards their own goals.

Plymouth Marine Laboratory “delivers impactful science in support of a sustainable ocean future”, said a spokesperson from TNP, setting a benchmark for the kind of work they hope to develop over the next decade.

“We loved our visit.”

“We continue placing Gibraltar on the map,” they added.

Most Read

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drone activity causes disruption at Gibraltar airport

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Local News

Second phase of Bob Peliza Mews completion in 2027

Sat 22nd Nov, 2025

Local News

New PCC appointment guide published after patient feedback

Mon 24th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Commissioner of Police joins UK policing chiefs gathering in London

24th November 2025

Local News
Lottoland backs ‘Seats of Hope’ mental health bench campaign

24th November 2025

Local News
New PCC appointment guide published after patient feedback

24th November 2025

Local News
HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

23rd November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025