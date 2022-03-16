Nearly 100 years on, Barbarita is back in the spotlight
Gibraltarian journalist Hector Licudi pulled no punches in his 1929 novel Barbarita. The book, written in Spanish and published in Spain at a time when cross-border relations were fluid and Spanish was the dominant language in Gibraltar, was laced with eroticism and recounted with more than a hint of autobiography the adventures of Licudi’s alter-ego,...
