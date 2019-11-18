Nearly 1000 queries at Brexit Office

Nearly 1000 people have attended the Brexit Information Office in person with questions about the proposed departure of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar from the European Union, according to the Gibraltar Government.

The Government had determined before the summer that the former offices of Lloyd’s Bank in Main Street, which were being refurbished for another purpose, would be used as a Brexit Information Office first.

The office opened on October 1, at a time when Gibraltar faced leaving the European Union at the end of that month.

The record for October shows that a total of 856 persons attended seeking clarification of specific queries.

This number peaked on October 7 with 86 people and then 77 the day after on 8 October.

The main questions were from Gibraltar residents but there were also frontier workers who came in with specific concerns.

“Indeed, it has also served as a minor tourist attraction for visitors from the United Kingdom who stopped to have their photograph taken outside,” the Government said in a statement.

The topic about which more queries were received were passports followed by social security.

There were also questions on healthcare, employment, identity cards, driving in the European Union and mobile roaming.

According to the Government, the number of visits to the office tapered off when it published the booklet “Preparing for a No Deal Brexit – Get Ready”.

This was physically distributed to households in Gibraltar and also published electronically on-line.

The Brexit Information Office remains open from 9:00am until 3.00pm Monday to Friday.