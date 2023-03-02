Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Nearly 12,000 books borrowed last year, as John Mac Library marks World Book Day

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd March 2023

The John Mackintosh Library loaned almost 12,000 books last year and today encourages the public to keep reading on World Book Day. There are some 36,000 books available at the Library and Gibraltar Cultural Services staff are highlighting their offering, from biographies to fiction and children books. The library has 5,294 members with the Junior...

