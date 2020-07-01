Nearly all flats allocated at Hassan Centenary Terraces
Almost all flats at Hassan Centenary Terraces have been allocated, despite over 400 applicants declining flats throughout the process. Just 16 of 665 flats remain at the affordable housing estate that is currently in construction, the Gibraltar Government confirmed. During the allocation process 422 applicants were offered a flat in Hassan Centenary Terraces but declined....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here