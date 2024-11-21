Nedum Onuoha looks back at his career
Former professional footballer Nedum Onuoha gave an insight into the ups and downs of his career during a talk at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival. The talk also involved Guillem Balague, a well-known football journalist and pundit, who put several questions to Onuoha about his footballing journey. His book ‘Kicking Back’ takes readers on a...
