Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netball - Easy win for GJBS/Elite

By Stephen Ignacio
8th November 2019

GJBS/Elite made it easy for themselves from the start as they took an early lead against Fruitshoots on Wednesday. Controlling the pace of the match with quick paced play Elite steamed ahead to go 24-12 up by half-time. Not easing the pace they were to continue onto a 35-20 for the third quarter. Relentless pressure...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Murder retrial set to take place in 2020, following appeal decision

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

Mermaids conduct gender awareness training after calls for further support locally

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Netball - Easy win for GJBS/Elite

8th November 2019

Sports
Volleyball - Bavaria pushed to the end by Moore Stephens

8th November 2019

Sports
Bula asks to leave Europa Point

8th November 2019

Sports
Gibraltar futsal will Face Bosnia, Switzerland and Cyprus

7th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019