Netball - Easy win for GJBS/Elite
GJBS/Elite made it easy for themselves from the start as they took an early lead against Fruitshoots on Wednesday. Controlling the pace of the match with quick paced play Elite steamed ahead to go 24-12 up by half-time. Not easing the pace they were to continue onto a 35-20 for the third quarter. Relentless pressure...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here