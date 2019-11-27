Netball - Marble Arc play GJBS/Elite in big division one clash
Weather permitting tonight will see one of the big clashes in the Revlon First Division as Marble Arc take on GJBS/Elite. Although netball is played indoors the sport has suffered a further setback after last week’s matches had to be rescheduled due to the ingress of water on the old Victoria Stadium Sports Hall. Netball...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here