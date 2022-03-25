Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Netball player sets running challenge for Calpe House

By Eyleen Gomez
24th March 2022

Netball player Joelle Moreno has set herself a goal of running 100km in March to raise funds for Calpe House.

As of Tuesday this week, she has completed 79km of the 100km and raised £300. Her goal is to raise £1,000.

“I first saw this challenge on Strava [an app used by athletes] and the majority were doing it for Cancer Research. I thought I would do this for Calpe House instead, as many of us in Gibraltar have had relatives or friends use Calpe House as their home away from home,” she said.

“It is such an important place for those undergoing treatment and this is just a small thank you.”

Ms Moreno mentioned the challenge to her netball teammates and the Gibraltar Netball Association.

“And they were happy to help support in running or walking some kilometres themselves and helping raise some money.”

“Two of my teammates, Alex Casciaro and Mae Truman Davies, have done the challenge too.”

“And our performance analyst, Nicky Bennett, just runs over and above everyday so is also helping support and share to raise money.”

Also joining them along the way are Bryony Rovegno, Grace Mifsud, Louise Bado and Geraldine Rodriguez.

She is asking people to donate and, when doing so, to use the reference Netball as the Gibraltar Netball squad are helping her in the challenge.

The account name is Calpe House,
Sort Code: 60.80.05
Account number: 59198842

Most Read

Local News

Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire arrested in Gibraltar over admiralty claim

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar freezes assets linked to six names on Russia sanctions list

Thu 24th Mar, 2022

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

RGP warns of teenage ‘revenge’ sexts

Wed 23rd Mar, 2022

Local News

Ukrainian children who found safety in Gib to be afforded schooling

Tue 22nd Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar freezes assets linked to six names on Russia sanctions list

24th March 2022

Local News
Windswept tribute honours memory of submariners lost off Gibraltar 100 years ago

23rd March 2022

Local News
RGP warns of teenage ‘revenge’ sexts

23rd March 2022

Local News
Refurbished Tower steeped in history is formally opened

23rd March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022