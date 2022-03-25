Netball player sets running challenge for Calpe House

Netball player Joelle Moreno has set herself a goal of running 100km in March to raise funds for Calpe House.

As of Tuesday this week, she has completed 79km of the 100km and raised £300. Her goal is to raise £1,000.

“I first saw this challenge on Strava [an app used by athletes] and the majority were doing it for Cancer Research. I thought I would do this for Calpe House instead, as many of us in Gibraltar have had relatives or friends use Calpe House as their home away from home,” she said.

“It is such an important place for those undergoing treatment and this is just a small thank you.”

Ms Moreno mentioned the challenge to her netball teammates and the Gibraltar Netball Association.

“And they were happy to help support in running or walking some kilometres themselves and helping raise some money.”

“Two of my teammates, Alex Casciaro and Mae Truman Davies, have done the challenge too.”

“And our performance analyst, Nicky Bennett, just runs over and above everyday so is also helping support and share to raise money.”

Also joining them along the way are Bryony Rovegno, Grace Mifsud, Louise Bado and Geraldine Rodriguez.

She is asking people to donate and, when doing so, to use the reference Netball as the Gibraltar Netball squad are helping her in the challenge.

The account name is Calpe House,

Sort Code: 60.80.05

Account number: 59198842