Netherlands already see Gibraltar as the goal difference factor
Reacting to yesterday’s World Cup UEFA zone preliminary qualifying group draw in which Gibraltar where allocated in the same group as the Netherlands, Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach has already given the first indication that Gibraltar are seen as the team from which they will be looking to add to their goal difference. In comments...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here