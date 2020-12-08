Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netherlands already see Gibraltar as the goal difference factor

Johnny Bugeja

By Stephen Ignacio
8th December 2020

Reacting to yesterday’s World Cup UEFA zone preliminary qualifying group draw in which Gibraltar where allocated in the same group as the Netherlands, Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach has already given the first indication that Gibraltar are seen as the team from which they will be looking to add to their goal difference. In comments...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Man who killed wife in ‘frenzied’ knife attack jailed for 10 years and 10 months

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Boca’s match forfeits confirmed by Gibraltar FA

8th December 2020

Sports
Bruno’s Magpies pushed to the limits by Manchester 62

7th December 2020

Sports
“These are the type of games you dream of...” says Chipolina after Gibraltar drawn in same group as Netherlands

7th December 2020

Sports
Gibraltar drawn in Netherlands group for qualifiers

7th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020