Thu 21st Dec, 2023

New appointment to the Decision Making Committee of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2023

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has appointed Valerie Holliday with effect from January 1, 2024 as a member of the GFSC Decision Making Committee (DMC) with the departure of the Neil Costa.

Mr Costa will be stepping down after having served the DMC for a period spanning four years since the DMC’s inception on January 15, 2020.

The DMC continues to play an important role as an independent statutory Committee within the GFSC that makes certain regulatory decisions.

Ms Holliday will be the newest member of the DMC and is a highly respected regulatory specialist in financial services with 29 years of experience.

Mr Feetham said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Neil Costa for his hugely valuable contribution throughout the past 4 years as a member of the DMC. I much enjoyed working with him whilst I was also serving on the DMC in setting up and establishing the Committee.”

“I am also pleased to introduce Ms Holliday as the latest member of the DMC. Her wealth of experience in law and financial services will undoubtedly enhance the DMC’s regulatory decision-making.”

