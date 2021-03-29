Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

New artworks on show at refurbished Mario Finlayson Gallery

Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
29th March 2021

By Ana Sharma A recent refurbishment of the Mario Finlayson Gallery at City Hall has seen newly acquired works of well-known local artists such as Gustavo Bacarisas and Mario Finalyson himself, featured on its walls. Art works from Jacobo Azagury, Rudesindo Mannia, and Leni Mifsud which are new to this space but have been previously...

