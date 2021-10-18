Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

New bicycle racks at Rosia Road

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2021

The Ministry of Transport has announce the rollout of a further 12 new cycle racks at Rosia Road, adjacent to the new GBC premises.

According to the ministry this addition of cycle racks provides a total of 36 new spaces for bicycles in an area currently lacking these facilities.

“This adds to the growing stock of bicycle parking in Gibraltar and further encourages alternative and sustainable modes of transport locally,” said a statement from the Government.

The uptake of the new racks will be monitored and reviewed. And redistributed to other areas if supply is notably lower than demand.

“I am extremely pleased to continue the roll out of bicycle infrastructure throughout Gibraltar. This area is close enough to New Harbours Industrial Park and the newly opened GBC Headquarters putting bicycle parking facility nearby. Bicycle parking improves the take up of cycling in use which will potentially mean less cars or motorbikes on our roads,” said the minister for transport, Paul Balban.

