New bicycle racks throughout Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Government has announced the roll out of new bicycle racks at ten locations throughout Gibraltar.

This recent phase will provide an increase of 70 cycle spaces adding to the existing bicycle parking facilities at key locations within the City Centre and other leisure areas.

“The provision of suitable bicycle parking is crucial to entice people to embrace a sustainable alternative mode of transport. The ‘Sheffield Stand’ bicycle racks offer a more secure way to park and lock a bicycle as well as reducing the risk of theft compared to other types of racks,” said a statement from the Government.

The new locations are British War Memorial, St. Anne’s School (Trigge Road), Referendum Gates, Rosia Ramp (by Dolphin Youth Club), Casemates, John Mackintosh Hall, Glacis Road (by Royal Ocean Plaza), Laguna Youth Club (Glacis Estate), Plater Youth Club (Moorish Castle Estate) and John Mackintosh Square.

Further bicycle racks are to be deployed as part of wider implementation plan to introduce more bicycle racks throughout Gibraltar.

New bicycle parking and infrastructure will be introduced within the Line Wall Boulevard, Montagu Park and Europort Avenue projects as well as in the new Midtown Park, which is currently under construction.

“The further roll out of bicycle parking in strategic areas throughout Gibraltar is a step in the right direction to promote and encourage the use of other forms of sustainable mode of transport. This will go hand in hand with the Government’s commitments to provide bicycle infrastructure as per the recently announced beautification schemes along the City Centre,” said the Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani.