Wed 22nd Mar, 2023

New buoy collects marine data in real time

By Chronicle Staff
21st March 2023

The Department of the Environment has deployed a meteo ocean buoy within the Seven Sisters Marine Conservation Zone.

The buoy collects and transmits wave, wind, sea surface temperature, seabed temperature and barometric pressure data in real time.

“It has been sourced from Aqualink, a philanthropic engineering organisation who is working towards building ocean conservation technology,” a spokesman for the Department for the Environment said.

“The Department will use the data for on-going marine monitoring and research programmes.”

“Each location on the Aqualink website has a detailed web page providing buoy data and a calculated heat stress alert level for relevant regions which is a useful tool to monitor marine heat waves.”

“Citizen scientists and interested individuals are able to freely view the data and download historical datasets as well as add survey information within the site itself.”

Gibraltar’s data can be viewed on the following web page: https://aqualink.org/sites/3199.

