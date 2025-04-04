Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Local News

New bus stop completed at Europa Point to improve accessibility and transport connectivity

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2025

A new centralised bus stop has been completed at Europa Point as part of the Government’s Sustainable Traffic, Transport, and Parking Plan (STTPP), aimed at improving public transport infrastructure and pedestrian accessibility.

The project involved merging two previous bus stops into a single location to streamline operations and improve service frequency. The new stop serves key facilities in the area, including the Mosque, the University of Gibraltar, and Europa Walks, providing improved access for residents and visitors.

The former bus stop by the lighthouse has been decommissioned and is now designated as a waiting zone for tourist coaches. The original stop had presented operational challenges during adverse weather conditions due to sea spray, which affected the bus fleet. The relocation addresses these issues, said a statement from the Government.

Pedestrian pathways have been improved, including the creation of a new crossing to ensure safer access. The refurbished bus shelter offers weather protection and a more comfortable waiting area for passengers.

The project was developed in consultation with the Gibraltar Bus Company Limited to ensure it meets operational requirements and user expectations. The new site also supports continued bus operations during large-scale events at the Europa Point Complex, helping to minimise disruption.

As part of the wider works, new planting areas have been added to enhance the surroundings and contribute to Gibraltar’s green initiatives.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “The completion of this project demonstrates our commitment to enhancing public transport infrastructure in Gibraltar. The new bus stop at Europa Point is more than just a transit point; it’s a significant improvement in accessibility, service frequency, and user experience.

“By consolidating stops and upgrading facilities, we’re ensuring a more sustainable and efficient transport network for our community.”

