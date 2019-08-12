Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New car-shaped bicycle rack at Europort Road

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2019

The Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning has installed a new style car-shaped bicycle rack at Europort Road, an area it says has fast become Gibraltar’s main cycling hub.

“This innovative bicycle parking solution sends a clear message of a move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly use of our public highway by using the space normally occupied by one single motor vehicle to park up to ten bicycles,” said a statement from the Ministry.

The Ministry also said it adds to the growing stock of bicycle parking in Gibraltar and further encourages alternative and sustainable modes of transport locally.

The Minister with responsibility for Transport, Paul Balban said: “Ten bicycles potentially means ten less cars on the road and that can only be good for Gibraltar and good for the environment.”

“The Ministry will continue to provide cycling infrastructure throughout Gibraltar which is critical if we are to encourage sustainable alternative modes of transport,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Govt announce tender for Old Married Quarters

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar flight diverted due to disruptive passengers

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New car-shaped bicycle rack at Europort Road

12th August 2019

Local News
Unite calls for an end to MoD 'austerity pay'

12th August 2019

Local News
The 2019 Gibraltar - Morocco Yacht Rally

12th August 2019

Local News
2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

12th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019