New Council will promote Gibraltarian writing
The launch of the Gibraltar National Book Council will mean Gibraltarian writers will no longer be “the poor relation” of Gibraltarian arts, Gibraltarian author Mark Sanchez said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the launch of the Council by the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, on Wednesday, the eve of World Book Day, where...
