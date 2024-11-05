Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Day Infusion Unit opens at St Bernard’s Hospital

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th November 2024

A new Day Infusion Unit (DIU) was officially opened at St Bernard’s hospital on Tuesday by the Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez. 

The unit has expanded capabilities which will provide an enhanced service to the cohort of patients in need of regular intravenous medication.  

Currently, an average of 22 patients are seen every week, with the service expanding and an increase foreseen in the future. 

The new unit has increased capacity and will be more spacious and comfortable for users, and is kitted out with excellent technical equipment, while also incorporating the latest infection control procedures. 

The DIU caters for patients who require transfusions, infusions through a drip rather than tablets, and antibody treatment.  

In practical terms, the growth in footprint means the unit will now be able to provide an effective outpatient service, ensuring this is carried out in a timely manner with less waiting times.  

“In the past these patients would almost certainly have required admission to St Bernard’s Hospital, so the added advantage of keeping people out of hospital and safeguarding beds is notable,” the Government said in a statement. 

The DIU will also be administering iron infusions, immunoglobulin for neurological cases and intravenous biological treatment for conditions such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and rheumatological and dermatological ailments. It will also be conducting 90% of all dynamic endocrine tests. 

“The importance of the unit has been highlighted by clinicians who have noted the positive knock-on effect, as the health condition of patients receiving these timely treatments do not generally deteriorate to the point of requiring hospital admission or surgery, as was the case in the past.” 

“In fact, admissions have been kept down, as have requests for blood transfusions.” 

The GHA’s Director General Kevin McGee, said: “This is a continuation of a service that was established some years ago but has now developed bigger and better as demand for this service has grown and we needed to respond by creating the extra capacity that was required.” 

“It is further proof of the adaptability and resilience of GHA staff that this has become possible.” 

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I was delighted to officially open the DIU Unit this afternoon.” 

“The unit is now providing a valuable service to patients who are benefitting from this enhanced provision.” 

“We shall continue to invest resources across the GHA and continue the expansion of specialised health facilities where possible which will, in turn, cut down on waiting times to ensure that Gibraltarians receive the first-class medical attention that we are committed to providing.” 

Most Read

Local News

Man on trial charged with cocaine offences

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

Emergency appeal fund launched in Gibraltar to aid Valencia flood victims

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Arias-Vasquez shines light on structure of power station battery project

Sun 3rd Nov, 2024

Local News

Almost 90 years on, an osprey returns to Gorham’s Cave

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibfibre calls on Govt to engage in constructive dialogue over ‘deeply disappointing’ law change

5th November 2024

Local News
No impact on Gib scholarships as university fees rise, but costlier for public purse

5th November 2024

Local News
Jury retires to consider verdict in cocaine case

5th November 2024

Local News
Arias-Vasquez takes over as Chair of GHA Board

5th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024