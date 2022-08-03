New Deputy Governor Marc Holland begins appointment

Gibraltar's new Deputy Governor Marc Holland has been welcomed by Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, after assuming the role on August 1.

Mr Holland replaces Mr Nick Pyle, who relinquished his appointment in June.

Mr Holland is a senior diplomat, most recently the United Kingdom’s Deputy Ambassador to Denmark, but with a wealth of previous experience gained from appointments in Brussels, Berlin and London, including on a project supporting Gibraltar.

He also served as Administrator of the Overseas Territory of Ascension Island from 2014-2017.

Mr Holland is joined in Gibraltar by his wife Rachel, two daughters, three sons and Labrador Arlo.

“My family and I are thrilled to be in Gibraltar, and I personally look forward to supporting His Excellency the Governor in all that he and the Convent does in ensuring the excellence of relations between the UK and Gibraltar, especially at such an important time in Gibraltar’s history," Mr Holland said.

"My family and I are very much looking forward to playing a full part in the community and embracing the Gibraltarian way of life.”