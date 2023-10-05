New eServices for Housing Department

The Gibraltar Government has announced the release of three new Housing eServices.

The services are as follows: a person can view their position on the waiting list, file an application to the land works panel and request Government housing paperless billing.

“The manual application forms have been put online and greatly simplified so that citizens can make use of these services with minimum effort,” the Government said.

“Information is being pulled from various Government databases to make this happen.”

“Applicants will no longer have to input information such as tenant code, contact details, etc each time an application is submitted.”

“In addition, applicants will no longer have to submit further paperwork such as proof of address or ID documents because of these integrations.”

“This also means less time will be spent by civil servants processing applications as this information has already been checked and verified.”

“This brings the number of Housing eServices to seven, which includes apply for Government accommodation and apply for re-accommodation.”

These services can also be used via the Gov.gi app, which is available on both the App Store and Play Store.