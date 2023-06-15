Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Jun, 2023

New firefighter for GFRS

By Chronicle Staff
15th June 2023

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have welcomed Firefighter Nicholas Gracia to its ranks following the successful completion of The Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme (FFDP) at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) Training Centre.

This appointment is the first of its kind for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

“A total of 22 recruits successfully completed what was a gruelling 14-week training course with continuous mental and physical assessments throughout,” a spokesman for the GFRS said.

“The trainees have undergone weekly firefighting drills, written exams and a rigorous fitness regime to ensure they are prepared to protect the community.”

Elements included basic core skills such as: pumps and ladders, hose drills, knots and lines, Road Traffic Collision, Breathing Apparatus and Compartment Fire Behaviour Training. Additionally, training has also been received in Trauma Care by conducting “Safe and Well” checks and talks by the Prevention and Education Team.

Prior to the above, Mr Gracia had completed a two-week diving course for sub-surface diver rescue, and a two-week Rope Rescue Level One Operator’s course.

Chief Fire Officer, Colin Ramirez, said: “These 14 weeks set the scene for Mr Gracia’s career and will be unforgettable, not only for the hard work, but also for the camaraderie that he will have formed with his fellow recruits.”

“Getting through the challenges that are thrown at them during this training process is no easy task and as such, he should be immensely proud of himself.”

“We are extremely grateful to CFO Lowther and the wider TWFRS family for making this possible and for providing our recruit with the solid foundations for what will hopefully be a safe and prosperous career.”

“Together will the Senior Management Team I wish our new fire fighter a safe and successful career within the Fire Service.”

